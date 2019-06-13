They didn’t let rain stop them, and with their efforts Saturday on St. George Island, the AA All Stars are headed towards raising the funds necessary to make a trip at the end of the month to Sebring for the Dixie Youth League state baseball tournament.

The trip is expected to cost at least $8000 for transportation, room and board, and the team is going all out to raise the necessary funds.

Coach Ronnie Joseph’s squad of 7 and 8 year olds went undefeated in the recent district tourney, downing Blountstown twice, 12-2 and 8-2, and Port St. Joe once, 15-5.

Now they’re facing at least $7,300 in rooming costs alone, so they’re scrambling to raise funds in advance of the June 29 tourney.

On June 28, they’ll be bagging for bucks at the Apalachicola Piggly Wiggly and the Carrabelle IGA, and they’ll be picking on June 21 the winning raffle tickets for a Yeti cooler, two 26-ounce Yeti bottles, and two $25 gift certificates to the Red Pirate. Tickets are $8 each, or two for $15, and are available from coaches and parents.

Joseph, who is assisted by Tyler Poloronis, Lee Shiver and Jonathan Brown, said the team plans to bring aggressive play to the state tourney, stealing bases when they can. And they know the pitching machine well, and how to make contact and pout the ball in play.

“They work to make something happen, and they make any errors costly for opponents,” he said. “We use a lot of players, 10 of our 12 can bunt.”

The lineup includes shortstop Kobe Joseph, catcher Jasiah Fleming, third baseman Blanton Adair, first baseman Ethan Shiver, second basemen Gannon Poloronis, right fielder Brycin Brown, right-center fielder Adin Banks, right fielder Brian Taylor, left-center fielder Kacen Taylor, left fielder Camden Roberts, right fielder Micah King and left-center fielder Weston Hollenbeck.