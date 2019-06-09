Two of the county’s All-Star baseball teams are headed to the state tournament.

After a rainy Saturday that forced cancellation of the district games at DW Wilson park, the tourney doubled up Sunday, and then held the championship games Monday.

On Monday, the AA squad of 7 and 8 year olds, downed Blountstown 8-2 to earn a trip to Sebring June 28. That team is coached by Ronnie Joseph, Tyler Poloronis and Lee Shiver and went undefeated in tourney play.

Also on Monday, the undefeated Ozone team of 11 and 12 year olds, coached by David Paul, Willie Luberto and Ricky Abercombie, downed Blountstown 10-4 to punch their ticket to Bristol July 6 for state.

The AAA team downed Wewahitchka in the opener 11-8, but then dropped two to Port St. Joe, the eventual champion.