All Times CDT

AUTO RACING

8:30 a.m., Menards NHRA Heartland Nationals, qualifying, (FS2)

12:30 p.m., The Canadian Grand Prix, (ABC)

1 p.m., The FireKeepers Casino 400, (FS1)

4:30 p.m., Menards NHRA Heartland Nationals, (tape, FS1)

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

3 p.m., The New York City Open, (NBC)

COLLEGE BASEBALL NCAA TOURNAMENT

10:30 a.m., North Carolina vs. Auburn, (ESPN)

11 a.m., East Carolina at Louisville, (ESPN2)

2 p.m., Duke at Vanderbilt, (ESPN2)

2 p.m., Arkansas vs. Ole Miss, (ESPNU)

5 p.m., LSU vs. Florida State, (ESPN2)

5 p.m., Oklahoma State at Texas, (ESPNU)

8 p.m., Michigan at UCLA, (ESPN2)

8 p.m., Miss. State vs. Stanford, (ESPNU)

GOLF

Noon, RBC Canadian Open, (TGC)

2 p.m., RBC Canadian Open, (CBS)

2 p.m., ShopRite LPGA Classic, (TGC)

4 p.m., BMW Charity Pro-Am, (TGC)

LACROSSE

1 p.m., Premier Lacrosse League: Atlas vs. Chaos, (NBC)

MLB

Noon, NY Yankees at Cleveland OR Tampa Bay at Boston, (MLB)

6 p.m., St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, (ESPN)

OUTDOORS

10:30 p.m., “Tommy Wilcox Outdoors,” (tape, WVUA)

NHL STANLEY CUP FINALS

7 p.m., Boston at St. Louis, Stanley Cup Finals, Game 6 (NBC)

SOCCER

6 a.m., FIFA World Cup: Australia women vs. Italy, Group C, (FS1)

8:30 a.m., FIFA World Cup: Brazil women vs. Jamaica, Group C, (FS1)

11 a.m., FIFA World Cup: England women vs. Scotland, Group D, (FOX)

7:45 a.m., UEFA Nations League: Teams TBD, third place match, (ESPN2)

1 p.m., International Friendly, Venezuela vs. United States, (FOX)

1:30 p.m., UEFA Nations League: Teams TBD, The Final, (ESPN)

TENNIS

8 a.m., The French Open: Men's singles final, (NBC)

WNBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m., Phoenix at Indiana, (NBA)

5 p.m., Seattle at Chicago, (NBA)