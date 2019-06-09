Louisiana anglers caught more than 60,000 pounds of red snapper on the first three days of the season's opening, state officials said.

The latest catch statistics, recorded by LA Creel, the state's data-collection program, show recreational fishermen caught 62,179 pounds of the popular fish, or 8 percent of Louisiana’s allocation.

"The season will remain open until recreational landings approach or reach Louisiana’s annual private recreational allocation of 816,439 pounds," the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said in a news release Friday.

The season, which started May 24 in both state and federal waters, runs weekends only -- Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, as well as the Monday of Memorial Day and Thursday of Fourth of July. The daily catch limit is two fish per person with a 16-inch total length minimum size.

The state is overseeing red snapper fishing in both state and federal waters under a test program U.S. officials approved for a second straight year.

The Exempted Fishing Permit, or EFP, allows the state Wildlife and Fisheries Department to oversee recreational snapper fishing up to 200 miles off Louisiana's coast. State officials have said they hope the action will lead to turning over more authority to states to set red snapper seasons off their coast in the long-term.

Recreational fishermen have for years complained that federal authorities have set overly restrictive catch limits and unnecessarily short seasons for red snapper despite a rebound in the species’ numbers. Environmental and conservation groups counter that the shortened seasons are necessary to help the species meet federal targets for rebounding after years of severe overfishing.

For more on the red snapper season and detailed landing estimates, visit wlf.louisiana.gov/red-snapper.

