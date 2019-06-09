Seventeen junior class outstanding girls from schools throughout Tuscaloosa County have been chosen as delegates to attend the Alabama Girls State program at the University of Alabama, June 9-14, sponsored by the Alabama American Legion Auxiliary including the two local units, McCray-Moody Unit #34 and Alberta City Unit #123.

The students will be housed at the University of Alabama in a mythical State of Alabama Girls State. More than 350 girls and counselors will attend the week long workshop in government where they will learn how our city, county and state governments are organized and function. The program helps develop leadership skills and congeniality. They will form their own governments, qualify and run for offices for city, county and state. They will visit the Capitol where they will meet their elected counterpart officials and other officials including Gov. Kay Ivey. They will convene their own session of the Legislature and pass bills they have written and worked on is their sessions at the University.

School counselors and officials have worked with members of the local units to select the very best qualified all around students-only one from each school with the exception of four schools having more than 200 students in their junior class thereby qualifying for two delegates.

They attended a getting-to-know-you reception hosted by members and guests of the local units. They received information and orientation from Cathy Randall, Mary Lee Caldwell, Callen Woodard and Mary Nell Hallman.

The 2019 Girls State Delegates include Sarah Mason Avery, daughter of Tony and Kelly Avery, Tuscaloosa County High School; Erin Barksdale, daugther of David and Nicole Barksdale, Sipsey Valley High School; Lauren Bridges, daughter of Greg and Nikki Bridges, American Christian Academy; Paul W. Bryant High School: Brianna Byrd, daughter of Samuel and Lenora Williams, Paul W. Bryant High School; Margaret Carr, daughter of Lauren Wilson and Michael Carr, Central High School; Deja A. Evans, daughter of Andrea Evans and David Evans Sr., Hillcrest High School; Anna Katelyn Kuhn, daughter of Robert and Lynda Kuhn, Tuscaloosa Academy; Avery Lake, daughter of Lisa Lake and George Lake, Holy Spirit Catholic High School; Sara (Carson) Ledbetter, daughter of Tom and Meredith Ledbetter, Northridge High School; Taylor Maddox, daughter of Walt and Robbin Maddox, Northridge High School; Suzanne Malone, daughter of Preston and Nikki Malone, Northside High School; Marissa Morrison, daughter of Ben and Michelle Morrison, North River Christian Academy; Demi Nevels-Bishop, daughter of Shundra Nevels, The Capitol School; Asia Pleasants, daughter of Ed and Heather Pleasants, Paul W. Bryant High School; Jacquelyn Samuel, daughter of Mamie Samuel and Currie Samuel, Hillcrest High School; Anne Elizabeth Thaxton, daughter of Merideth and Ronnie Lett, Tuscaloosa County High School; Jessica (Jessi) Lenn Williams, daughter of Brad and Shera Williams, Tuscaloosa Christian School.