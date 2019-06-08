For the second year in a row, the Franklin County varsity girls softball team had five players make the All-Big Bend squad.

The number ties the Lady Seahawks with Chiles, both second to Wakulla which had seven.

“I’m very proud of the outstanding work these girls and their teammates put in this past season, and of this honor they have received,” said coach Scott Collins.

Leading the team was senior Melanie Collins, who was named to the First Team. Both she and senior Alexus Johnson, who was named to the Second Team, are headed to Chipola College, to play college softball next season.

Also named to the Second Team was junior Jaylin Charles, and freshman Sage Brannan, while freshman Brooklyn O'Neal earned Honorable Mention.

Collins posted a .419 batting average, banging out 36 hits, including five doubles, six triples and one homer, and driving home 18 runs. Johnson batted .360, slamming 31 hits, including five doubles and two triples, and collecting 15 RBI.

Charles batted .353, with 30 hits, including seven doubles and one homer, and drove in 17 runs. Brannan was a force to be reckoned with on the mound, finishing 11-6 with a 2.09 earned run average. She struck out 88 and walked 38 in 100 innings of work. Charles was 8-2 on the mound, with a 3.15 ERA, striking out 59 and walking 23 in 73 innings.

O’Neal batted. 382, with 29 hits, including six doubles, a triple and two homers, and drove in 20 runs.