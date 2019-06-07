It’s never a good idea to bring a machete to an ax-throwing bar.



A transient woman, 54, went to St. Pete Axe & Ale on May 31 around 7:30 p.m. wielding two machetes that she scraped together as she told the crowd she “killed over 100 people with those machetes,” the Tampa Bay Times reported.



She also allegedly threatened to kill the manager if she were followed out of the bar.



The woman was arrested that evening on charges of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and violation of probation.



At St. Pete Axe & Ale, guests can learn how to throw an ax at a wooden bullseye, but the rules say patrons aren’t allowed to bring their own bladed weapons.



Read more here.