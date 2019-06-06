The proposed Eastpoint land development project, “Serenity Seaside Resort” has become a donnybrook of no small proportion. In addition to the legal and compliance issues, the project has served to polarize the Eastpoint community. In a very real sense, emotion and not intellect is the driving force behind this polarization.

I will say, without reservation, that I am an Eastpoint resident who lives on South Bayshore Drive. I will also state that I am in opposition to the proposed PUD development, tentatively titled, Serenity Seaside Resort. I also want to state that both I and my wife are not against growth and development. Eastpoint needs both but - and this is very critical indeed – the growth and development must be measured and responsible, economically, physically and socially.

We, as Florida residents and human beings, are charged with the task of being good stewards of our environment as well as being benevolent, fair and kind to one another. At least that is what we are taught in the Bible: “Behold, how good and how pleasant it is for brethren to dwell together in unity!” (Psalm 133:1). “A new commandment I give unto you, that ye love one another; as I have loved you, that ye also love one another.” (John 13:34).

Ah, be we are flawed aren’t we? And it seems difficult if not impossible for “brethren” to live in harmony; to love and care about one another. I use the Biblical metaphor because I know, for many in our community; it is a virtual guide to life. Yes, we are flawed, and we don’t always agree.

But, as we stand immovable; agreeing to disagree, let us at least be willing to negotiate. President John Kennedy put it quite well in his 1961 Inaugural Address when he said, “Let us never negotiate out of fear. But let us never fear to negotiate.” We should not fear one another. After all, are we not brethren?

As I stated earlier, I am opposed to the current PUD plan put forth by LCD Developers. But, and this is where we all can show both our humanity and our divinity, let us work together, talking, discussing, compromising and understanding one another’s needs, feelings and opinions, and perhaps come up with a solution that will allow us to live not just as brethren; but as neighbors who love and care for one another.

Most sincerely,

Tony Partington