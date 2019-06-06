Commissioner Boldt, local residents Gail Riegelmayer and I met with Weems CEO HD Cannington May 14 to uncover facts concerning Weems’ current and future financial health. We asked 32 questions, about the financial feasibility of building a new hospital, what it will cost taxpayers, what services will be offered, and how a future Weems will compete with Sacred Heart and other medical services companies in the county. We asked what the plan is if the 1-cent sales tax cannot cover the costs for building and outfitting a new hospital.

We asked Mr. Cannington for a copy of Weems vision statement, income projections and balance sheet for projected new construction. We asked for pro forma projections required by the U. S. Department of Agriculture in the application for the pending $10.2 million loan. We asked if hospital designs had been finalized and what the new facility will cost based on those projected configurations. We asked if there will be any additional new services after the project is completed. We asked, what are funding plans to bridge the gap from construction to any expected ramp-up in revenues to cover interim losses? Also asked for was an analysis taking Weems competitors into account for market share purposes. We asked if Weems could realistically expect to repay the USDA note and how will Weems fund a physician recruitment plan costing hundreds of thousands of dollars in addition to construction and equipment costs. We asked if Weems’ design been approved by the Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA).

The answer to all of the above was either “No,” “I don’t know,” or “We don’t have it.” We were dumbfounded by that lack of financial projections, fiscal understanding and planning for a realistic county health care future.

Especially worrisome about those incomplete answers was that the Weems board was to vote in two days on construction of a new hospital, and then, on May 21, the projected construction was to be voted on by the county commission. But, due to an acknowledged lack of available information, the Weems board meeting was canceled; thus, the matter was not discussed at the subsequent commission meeting.

Last Thursday, May 30, the hospital board met and among the items discussed was that our third chief financial officer in the last two years was missing in action; no one knew when he would return. In addition, April financial statements were not available.

We also became aware that in a surprise inspection, AHCA discovered serious deficiencies last week, and an emergency action was needed in order that the hospital not be closed for life safety issues. (Just one of those problems is that sprinkler heads had been painted over.) The emergency action taken was that a deputy sheriff was hired for a 24/7 fire watch, requiring the deputy walk the hospital every 15 minutes at a cost of time-and-a-half.

The subject of the new Weems construction also was brought up. Commissioners gave Mr. Cannington yet another $50,000 last December to update the cost to build a new hospital. Now, six months later, there is still no “hard pricing” for the construction project. Instead, there is an architect’s unsigned letter guesstimating a new cost of possibly $17 million. But even this projection is not firm since the architect points out a “partial list of exclusions” which could indeed cost millions more.

Commissioners, it is time to reevaluate and change our thinking around the idea of building a new hospital. Circumstances in the healthcare industry and laws have greatly changed. The costs to build and compete with a new hospital have significantly increased since the 1-cent sales tax was voted on by the public back in 2007. Indeed, the industry changes and increased costs are out of your direct control. But we must accept these facts as our reality now, and develop a different path forward to bring quality healthcare to Franklin County.

Commissioners seemed to have lost confidence in the progress to date. At Tuesday’s meeting commissioners moved to have a construction manager work directly for them, and not the hospital or hospital board. It would be fair to say the commissioners I spoke with today are not willing to support construction at the figures mentioned at today’s meeting. The problem with running it directly is that commissioners are as in the dark now as they were before, without reliable cost and income estimates. Income estimates are king and there are no reliable figures to tell us what we can afford at the moment and no plan to get them.

The people of Franklin County would be better served, both financially and through improved healthcare, if this board built a standalone, first-class emergency department with beds like other rural communities around the country have successfully done. Weems cannot adequately or successfully compete with other better-funded facilities with a broader range of services.

It’s time to hear from constituents and find out what they think and need today. We request that you follow through on the hospital board’s recommendation to hold public workshops around the county to hear from the community as to the best path forward for quality healthcare in Franklin County. The CCFC stands willing and ready to help the county to ensure a strong turnout for these workshops.

We understand wording of the ballot of the 1-cent sales tax referendum was to build a new hospital. We are sensitive to the pressure you feel to honor this promise. However, the referendum was not specific as to how big, what kind of hospital or where it would be located. In today’s healthcare environment and overwhelming costs, please make decisions based on current facts and realities, and not the hopes and dreams from 2007 and the failures of leadership.

Allan Feifer

President

Concerned Citizens of Franklin County