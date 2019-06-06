The University of Alabama is proposing increasing the budget of the renovation of Bryant-Denny Stadium by $17 million as part of revisions to the project including scrapping plans for a student terrace and large video board in the upper deck of the southern end zone.

UA is proposing increasing the budget from $75.5 million to $92.5 million as a result of changes to the planning for the stadium renovation including new, larger video score boards in the corners of the stadium, more elevators, and student spaces on the southeast ground level.

The Physical Properties Committee of the University of Alabama System board of trustees will vote on whether to approve the revised architectural designs and new budget when it meets at 2:45 p.m. Thursday in the Bryant Conference Center on campus.

The board’s finance and academic affairs committees are also scheduled to meet Thursday afternoon. Any action items approved by the committees will be sent to the full board for consideration on Friday.

The revised plans call for increasing the size of the scoreboards in the corners of the end zones by about 60 percent instead of the previously proposed larger video board in the upper deck of the south end zone. The student terrace in the upper deck of the south end zone would be eliminated in favor of a student concourse at the southeast ground level entrance that still includes concessions stands, restrooms, social spaces and televisions.

The loge box seating originally planned for the upper south end zone would be moved to level 6 and the design would add two new stair towers on the west side of the stadium. The athletic department also wants to add a new larger elevator and new enclosed elevator lobby on the ground level to the southwest and refurbish the existing elevators to the Founders Club.

Last fall, Alabama unveiled a 10-year, $600 million initiative called the Crimson Standard to upgrade the stadium, Coleman Coliseum, the Mal Moore Athletic Facility and other athletic facilities.

The plans for the stadium still include more premium seating options including an open-air terrace on the west side, the relocation of the press box to the east side, upgrades to the locker room and recruiting lounge, a renovation to the tunnel that the team uses to enter the field, and an extension of the Walk of Champions into the Game Day Locker Room via a new tunnel clad with video boards.