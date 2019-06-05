Daijon Penamon, whose senior leadership helped catapult the Franklin County Seahawk basketball team to a Class 1A Final Four appearance, is headed to a college basketball career.

Last week, Penamon announced that he has committed a Mount Marty College, a small Catholic liberal arts college in Yankton, South Dakota, in the southeastern section of the state.

Penamon will play for the Lancers under newly selected basketball coach Todd Lorensen at a new state-of the art facility. An academic community in the Catholic Benedictine liberal arts tradition, the college has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report as one of America’s Best Regional Midwest Colleges.

The six-foot, 175-pound senior guard appeared in all but one of this past season’s 29 games, and averaged seven points per game, three rebounds, two assists and one steal for coach Nathan West’s Seahawks.

His regular season high game was 15 points Nov. 30 against Arnold. In the post-season he truly caught fire, shredding the net with repeated treys as he hit for 16 points against Port St. Joe Feb. 16, 15 against Baker five says later, and 24 against the Tiger Sharks Feb. 26.

“I’m proud of this kid, one of the hardest workers I’ve ever had,” said West. “A dependable, responsible, and loyal teammate.”

Penamon wrote on Facebook that “I would like to take this moment to thank God for so many blessings on and off the court. I wanna thank Coach West and the rest of the coaching staff for molding me into a better man and basketball player.

“I wanna thank my brother Drew, my parents, and the rest of my family and teammates for supporting me throughout everything we;’ve been through,” he went on to say. “I also wanna thank Coach Lorensen for giving me this opportunity. I am honored and blessed to further my academic and athletic career at Mounty Marty College.”

Lorensen succeeds Mount Marty Athletic Director Chris Kassin as the Lancer head coach. He had most recently been head coach at Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, Iowa, and director of athletics at Southwestern Community College in Creston, Iowa.

At Southwestern, Lorensen assembled a team that posted a solid 23-10 record, and then guided the Spartans to a school record 25 wins. In his third year, the team marched to a 36-1 overall record and the National Junior College Athletic Association national title in 2016-17.

In addition, he was selected as head coach of the NJCAA All-Star Game and asked to present at various Nike coaching clinics, among greats like coaches Bobby Knight and Bo Ryan. In his four seasons, Lorensen posted an overall mark of 113-25 after the team had won just 39 percent of its games the previous five seasons. He also led the program to a 35-13 Iowa Community College Athletic Conference record and captured back-to-back conference titles in 2015-16 and 2016-17.

Mount Marty, an NAIA school, competes in the Great Plains Athletic Conference.