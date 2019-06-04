The proposed 2019-20 budget for Terrebonne Parish schools introduces no new initiatives or significant changes.

A public hearing will be held on the comprehensive budget on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the parish school board office at 201 Stadium Drive in Houma.

Terrebonne Parish Superintendent Philip Martin and Chief Financial Officer Becky Breaux agreed it was maintaining the "status quo."

The parish is budgeting for about $7 million less in revenue thanks to declines in both state and federal funding. In turn, the school district decreased spending by about $7 million, with reductions to its spending on supplies, services and employee benefits. Martin said he felt that the budget was "solid," saying he was comfortable with it.

With a declining student enrollment, the school district has seen its state funding follow the same trend. Much of state funding is allocated on a per pupil basis.

The school district's enrollment is projected to fall by another 113 students between 2018-19 and 2019-20. Since 2013, Terrebonne schools have lost 1,431 students, dropping from 18,799 to an expected 17,368.

Breaux said, "Adjustments have been made to expenditures in response to the decline in state funding, but also the district has used some of its fund balance to fund operations."

On Sunday, the House Appropriations Committee approved incorporating an increase to the minimum foundation program - the formula used by the state to fund education. All Louisiana teachers are expected to see a $1,000 salary increase. Support staff would receive a $500 salary increase.

The MFP also includes a 1.375-percent increase in school funding per pupil that will be given to schools in the form of a block grant to cover expenditures like retirement or insurance that aren't accounted for in the staff raises.

Breaux said her office hasn't received the new MFP simulation from the state that would project how much Terrebonne Parish will receive with the increased funding included.

Martin said he was grateful that schools were successful in receiving some additional funding this year.

"It's something," he said, sending his thanks to local legislators. "It's better than nothing."

In a state where the average local contribution to revenue is $5,400 per students, local funding in Terrebonne falls $1,618 short of that - one of the lowest in the state. Lafourche Parish School District receives local revenue provides $5,776 per pupil.

"We're at the bottom of the barrel financially in many categories," said Martin. "We get a lot of bang for our buck."

The school district has a B-rating in the state, falling short of an A, which the highest mark a district can receive.

"Speaks well to the tax payers that their money's being spent wisely," he said. "It is what it is. It is what we have."

Within the proposed 2019-20 budget, expenses total about $187 million, with the following breakdown:

• Salaries: about $98 million

• Employee benefits: about $59 million

• Services: about $14 million

• Supplies: about $14 million

• Property: $728,999

• Debt Service and miscellaneous: $301,270

Revenue totals about $190 million, with the following breakdown:

• Local sources: $68.8 million

• State sources: $94 million

• Federal sources: $27.5 million

