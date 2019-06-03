Bob Kurtz is Golf’s Ironman. This Cullman resident comes by the title honestly.

He has set a number of golf endurance records, including a feat that literally blew everything that came before it away as he played a mind-boggling 1,850 holes in a week at Quail Creek in Hartselle, which was ratified by the Guinness Book of World Records. And he did so eight years ago when he was 70 years old.

That equated to almost 15 rounds a day for seven straight days. There are approximately 15 hours of daylight each day in June, so he had to play each round in approximately an hour to stay on track.

He is no stranger to conceiving and completing such golfing marathons. Now 78, some of Kurtz’s other golfing endurance escapades include (all played at Chesley Oaks Golf Course in Fairview, near Cullman):

* Completing 500 holes in a row without a break, playing for more than 37 hours straight, using glow-in-the-dark golf balls at night.

* Playing 405 holes over a two-day period, playing through the night.

* He previously played 220 holes and 168 holes, each in a day, but all these marathons combined didn't total his 1,850-hole, week-long triumph.

* He then played 10 rounds in a day, beating his age (71 at the time) an astounding nine times.

He played marathons to raise money and awareness for children's ministries and tornado relief. He's raised well over $200,000 through his golf exploits.

All rounds are witnessed (he’s had an army of volunteers and family members help him over the years, including four grandchildren) in order to be ratified by the Guinness Book of World Records.

The former CNN and ESPN sportscaster has been, and continues to be, passionate about using his golfing ability to raise money for those who need it

It's fair to say he has earned his nickname many, many times over.

And, to think, after his first marathon of 168 holes, when he was 64, I quoted him as saying:

“This was a one time thing only...but it was a lot of fun though.”

And now to his latest feat…

Always Amazing!

These Guinness World Records trademark words are used over and over to describe the varied and interesting GWR marks set over the years, but those two words may not be adequate to depict the ongoing activities of Kurtz, who continues to amaze golf fans, year after year.

He added to his remarkable achievements on his 78th birthday (May 23), when he played three different golf courses and shot better than his age on all three venues on the same day. He began at 6 a.m. at Chesley Oaks GC and shot 75. Kurtz and his caddie, grandson Brian Spicer, then drove 40 minutes to Cross Creek GC in Hanceville, where he fired a 71, including five birdies and four bogeys.

The adventure ended with a birthday party at Kurtz’ home course of T.P. Country Club in Cullman after he recorded a 74, with four birdies and his only double bogey of the long day. Friends and supporters celebrated the remarkable achievement with pledges and donations to support local children’s charities.

As always, all courses were played at distances between 6,200 and 6,500 yards.

All the golf marathons, and there have been many over the years of various formats, all coming from the fertile mind of Kurtz, have been held to raise awareness and monies to help fight child abuse and neglect, with all monies raised going to support such children’s charities in the state.

