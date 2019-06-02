The Camp Gordon Johnston World War II Museum is hosting a special commemoration day in honor of the 75th anniversary of D-Day on Thursday, June 6.

The museum, at 1873 U.S. 98 West, Carrabelle Beach, is directly across from where the practice beach assault landings occurred in preparation for the D-Day invasion. On this historic anniversary, the museum will feature film screenings, a special presenter, a military vehicle display and more.

Dr. Kurt Piehler, director of Florida State University World War II Institute and the Human Experience, will speak at 4 p.m., discussing the D-Day landing on Normandy and Operation Overlord. Other Institute staff will be on hand to answer questions, along with material on display from FSU’s collection.

Limited seating is available. Camp Gordon Johnston Association members may reserve VIP seating by calling the museum at 697-8575. Others can be seated on a first-come first-served basis; standing room within museum is also available.

During that week the museum will be showing the movie, “Saving Private Ryan” daily at 1 p.m. This movie is rated R for intense prolonged realistically graphic sequences of war violence, and for language. Parental discretion is advised.

All that week the museum will present each morning a fascinating short Army training film, which shows the Carrabelle Beach landings that took place in March 1943. Several well-recognized photos of the Carrabelle Beach assaults were taken from this video footage, filmed by the U.S. Signal Corps. The amphibious training conducted at this site was the last step before shipping out to England.

Also on June 6, the museum will feature several special displays and exhibits in honor of D-Day - a WWII Army amphibious DUKW, an audio exhibit of an interview of a 28th Infantry Division veteran who served at Camp Gordon Johnston, as well as a few artifacts donated by him, and a display of D-Day books of interest.

Camp Gordon Johnston opened in 1942 for the purpose of training infantry divisions, including the US Army 4th ID, and their support units in their support units in amphibious operations by U. S. Army Engineer Special Brigades. Both Camp Gordon Johnston’s training and the men who trained there would be put to the test on the beaches of Normandy on D-Day, June 6, 1944. The first amphibian infantry assault teams to arrive on French soil were from the 4th Infantry Division at Utah Beach. The D-Day invasion was the largest seaborne invasion in history and included over 100,000 Allied troops.

Camp Gordon Johnston trained a quarter of a million men, closing in June 1946. Three infantry divisions and two special brigades left here after receiving amphibious training to confront tyranny both in Europe and the Pacific. Visitors can learn about their dedication, fears and heroism at the museum.

For more information, the museum’s Facebook page, or contact us at 697-8575 or museum@campgordonjohnston.com.

There is no charge for admission but donations are gladly accepted.