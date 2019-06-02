The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office conducted saturation patrols in the Kilpatrick area Thursday resulting in 13 arrests, according to Sheriff Nick Welden.

The arrests were for offenses ranging from drug possession to driving under the influence with two people arrested for warrants from other agencies.

Ethan Nathaniel Heaton, 27, of Crossville, was found with methamphetamine, roughly 40 Tramadol pills and several other illegal prescription drugs, according to DKSO Public Information Officer Tyler Pruett. Heaton tried to flee on foot was apprehended after a short chase.

Heaton was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, open container, illegal possession of prescription drugs, attempting to elude and resisting arrest.

Bradley Todd Brothers, 46, of Crossville, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

Aros Reeves, 37, of Geraldine, was arrested for possession of a controdled substance, drug paraphernalia and probation violation. Other arrests were misdemeanor charges or unspecified warrants.

“This operation was another part of our effort to clean up our communities,” Welden said. “We’ll continue them across the county to make it difficult for those who break the law to travel our roads.

“Whether it’s possession of dangerous drugs or drinking while driving, you’ll be placed in cuffs and taken to the DeKalb County Jail. Our citizens should be able to travel our roadways without risking their lives because of your irresponsible actions.”