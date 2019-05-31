GRAY – Terrebonne High-based Team ’78 and H.L. Bourgeois concluded their play in Week 1 of the Swampland Baseball League on Thursday evening with a back-and-forth battle.

Both teams erased three-run deficits late in the game but had to settle for an 8-8 tie.

“They did pretty well,” Team ’78 coach John Gatlin said. “We had the jump on them early. We had had too many walks, too many errors. But they fought back, made a game out of it.”

“We had a lot of chances to blow this game open, and we just didn’t do it,” H.L. Bourgeois coach Corey Sullivan said. “I was more disappointed that we left runners in scoring position with less than two outs. Somebody’s got to do a better job at the plate with that opportunity.”

Both starting pitchers got pulled with only one out in the first inning. Team ’78 (1-1-1) staked a 3-0 lead from three straight RBI singles from Carsyn Price, D’Brenden Hill and Brody Guidroz.

H.L. Bourgeois (2-0-1) scored in the bottom half when Eddie Daigs was plunked with the bases loaded to plate Noah Prosperie.

In the third, Hill (2-for-3, 2 RBIs) belted another RBI single to give Team ’78 a 4-1 advantage.

“We are trying a little bit of a different approach at the plate,” Gatlin said. “Most of them are falling in line and starting to like it and believe it. Some are still fighting it. If they learn to adapt and go with it, they’ll hit the ball a lot better, with more authority.”

H.L. Bourgeois added a run in the third when Peyton LeBoeuf scored on a bases loaded walk. They broke the game up with a five-run fourth inning.

Two batters were hit with the bases loaded, Cole Sposito had an RBI single, a bases loaded wild pitch scored Daigs, and a sacrifice fly scored Sposito to give H.L. Bourgeois a 7-4 lead.

“Our hitters were pretty good at being selective when they were having pitching issues,” Sullivan said. “They did a good job of being patient with balls out of the strike zone.”

Team ’78 battled back with a pair of runs in both of the final two inning. In the sixth, Guidroz and Justin Deroche hit consecutive RBI sacrifice flys to pull within a run. Then in the sixth with two outs, Daunte Parish (2-for-3, 2 RBIs) crushed a two-run double to give Team ’78 a 8-7 lead.

H.L. Bourgeois answered in the final frame. With the bases loaded and two outs, Luke Lirette blasted the ball down the third-base line. Sposito scored, but Deroche tagged the next runner at home plate for the final out.

With a week under their belts, both coaches hope to their Swampland teams can play with the dependability that was lacking in the spring..

“I want to see some steady, solid, consistent baseball. We are a rollercoaster right now,” Gatlin said. “We play great at times, and we look like the ‘Bad News Bears’ at times. So just find me some consistency and let’s compete.”

“Our hitting has to improve. The past two years, our hitting has been atrocious,” Sullivan said. “(Wednesday) we had three triples in an inning. I want to see that consistency. I know we’re capable to doing it, but we need to do it consistently.”

THURSDAY’S SWAMPLAND CAPSULES

CENTRAL CATHOLIC 3,

SOUTH TERREBONNE (SOUTH LOUISIANA BANK) 1

At Amelia, South Louisiana Bank fell to 0-3 on the summer.

THIBODAUX (REECO) 19,

ELLENDER 2

At Houma, REECO improved to 3-0 on the summer, while Ellender dropped to 0-3.

Tommie Landry and Tate Mahler each pitched for REECO and Philip Simmons, Ean Rodrigue and Peyton Domangue had two hits each.

Also for REECO, Landon Trosclair went 1-for-1 with two sacrifice flies and three RBIS and Spencer Boudreaux had an inside-the-park homer.

SOUTH LAFOURCHE (GIS) 8,

BERWICK 1

At Berwick, Derin Doucet worked five innings on the mound for GIS to pick up the win and Jake Pitre closed it out.

Leaders at the plate for GIS (2-1 overall) were Pitre (two hits, RBI), Doucet (single, double, RBI), Hunter Condley (RBI single), Patrick Gisclair (RBI single), Jhy Orgeron (double) and Austin Danos (RBI single).

E.D. WHITE CATHOLIC (SYNERGY BANK) 4,

CENTRAL LAFOURCHE 2

At Mathews, Holden Tabor picked up the win after going the distance on the mound for the Cardinals, who improved to 3-0 in Swampland.

Leaders at the plate for E.D. White were Branton Vicknair (two-run homer, 3-for-3) and Dominic Archilia (two runs, two-run double).

Central Lafourche fell to 1-1 in Swampland.