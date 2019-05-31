“Come home to the affirmation that we have a dream. Come home to the conviction that we can move our country forward. Come home to the belief that we can seek a newer world. And let us be joyful in the homecoming.”

— George McGovern

Actually, I didn’t plan to attend my 50-something class reunion; I had good reason. A stroke three years ago makes it necessary for me to travel at someone else’s inconvenience. Then I have to wrangle a wheel chair over unfamiliar terrain to get to the ceremony. And then, I have to ... what am I doing? Looking for a reason NOT to go!

Then, Johnny R. Brooks began to slip one senior class of Emma Sansom High School after another, teachers and classmates, year after year, into posts on Facebook. He was very meticulous. A graduate himself, he knew just who would know that Ben Pillitary and Billy “Rip” Reagan would be important to, but how did the editor know that they should be on the same page?

Shirley Dial White, Kenneth “Shag” Goodson, Annette Goodson, Alta Cornutt and Ormond Brown were there. So were Ruby Jo Cason, Jean Cason and Bunky Cason — all siblings, all graduates. (Margaret Cason and Milton Cornelius married after graduation.)

On and on they came, famous and infamous. Marching every year from 1943, the brightest and best waving to me as they passed, James and David Brothers, Judy Bannister, Terry Harris, Barbara Holland and Zack Robinson, Linda Allen, Nancy Ball, Judy Barnes, Carolyn McKinney, Linda Gail Smith, Kay Smith, Stan Entrekin, Charles Whisonant — the parade goes on. Each one bringing memories — sad, happy, bittersweet, but undeniably my memories. What happened really happened.

The nostalgia overtakes me. I must not deny the dream, the conviction, the belief that we can build a better world, right here, right now — and that we can be joyful in the homecoming!

We cannot let Memorial Day slip away without a tribute to all who have gave their lives that our nation might live.

Audie Murphy was a 5 foot 5 inch soldier, full of honor and patriotism when he stumbled into a den of giants and answered their challenge with all the bravery they could handle. He took them on, one by one or all at once. He became the most decorated and honored soldier in World War II.

The five Sullivan brothers who enlisted together so they could “stick together, in a team that could not be beaten,” were all killed on the same day. Their story has been mentioned in motion pictures like “Saving Private Ryan.” A ship has been named for them; they gave all.

My favorite quote about all the wars is “Our flag does not fly because the wind moves it. It flies with the last breath of each one who died protecting it.” See you, ‘round town!

Glenda Byars is a correspondent for The Gadsden Times. Send submissions to glendabyars@comcast.net.