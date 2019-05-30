You didn’t see him on the football field or the baseball diamond this past season, but you’ll be seeing him on the college gridiron in the years to come.

Franklin County graduate Ethan Riley, all 5 feet 10 inches, 170 pounds of him, is headed to Warner University on a football scholarship. Faulkner University, in Birmingham, Alabama, had made him an offer, but Riley decided playing for the Royals in Lake Wales was where he wanted to be.

Riley in his junior year was the top player for Tony Yeomans' Seahawks, leading Class 1A football in interceptions with nine, and generating 1,255 rushing yards on 132 carries.

But since then he’s had to fight back from what was a season-ending, and could have been a career ending, injury he suffered in the 2018 season opener against Liberty County.

He went up to catch a pass, and then, without being tackled, fell back to the turf the wrong way, and cut the anterior cruciate ligament of his left leg.

“The Monday after I tore it I went out to practice because I wanted to play,” said Riley. “That ended up hurting it more.”

An ACL tear is a serious matter, and so in September, he underwent several hours of reconstruction surgery at Tallahassee Orthopedic Center, where they replaced the damaged ligament with a portion of his hamstring.

Football, of course, was out of the question, and so too was baseball, where Riley, the son of Larry and Heather Riley, of Carrabelle, also excelled, leading the team in batting his freshman and sophomore years.

For the first six months he’s been busy with physical therapy, doing a lot of stretching and squats to make sure the new leg structure remains flexible.

“Otherwise, it’ll tighten up and it won’t bend,” Riley said. “It hurts a little bit, not bad. It wasn’t as bad as I thought it was going to be.”

He said for the first month he worked on extending how far he could bend his knee, and after that focused on his muscles. “I lost strength because of the surgery,” he said. “I did leg lifts and calf raises to get those muscles back. Right now I can totally work out and do about whatever I want to, with a knee brace on.

“Working out wise, I’ve come back and got a little stronger,” Riley said, noting that his bench press has gone from 275 to 290 pounds.

But speed wise, he’s not quite as fast due to having to wear a knee brace, which has taken him from a 4.54 40-yard dash to a 4.61.

When Riley reports to Warner August 3, he’ll still be sporting the knee brace, which won’t be off until later this fall.

“I can work on getting that speed back up,” he said. “I expect to play, I just have to wear a knee brace. I’m going along pretty good, recovering. I think I’ll be great when the season starts.”

Riley will be playing for first-year Coach Kirk Talley and he won’t be the only Forgotten Coast player on the roster. Last fall, Talley signed Port St. Joe’s Jarrett Browning, a six-foot four-inch, 260 pound offensive lineman.

After two road games to start the 2019 season, at Cincinnati Christian University and at Bethel University in Tennessee, the Royals open Sept. 21 at home against Lindsey Wilson College, out of Kentucky, playing at Lakeland Christian High School.

Riley said he is looking forward to being in a uniform again.

“I love it; it gives me a chance to keep playing. I get another chance at it,” he said, adding that “I plan to see if I can walk on and play baseball.”