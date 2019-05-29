On a sun-drenched Memorial Day morning, an audience of about 75 gathered at Apalachicola’s Veterans Memorial Plaza to honor, in speech and song, the sacrifice of those who gave their “last full measure of devotion” to the values of their cherished nation.

Standing in his Army dress blues uniform, before the Three Servicemen Statue Detail, retired Major Gen. James Donald introduced himself crisply.

“My name is Donald and I am a solider,” he said, right after opening his remarks by reading from the poem “A Soldier Died Today” by A. Lawrence Vaincourt.

“And tho' sometimes, to his neighbors, his tales became a joke/All his Legion buddies listened, for they knew whereof he spoke,” read one of the stanzas, that closed with “But we'll hear his tales no longer, for old Bill has passed away/And the world's a little poorer, for a soldier died today.”

Donald, who retired to St. George Island after a distinguished military career, spoke briskly in the fierce heat of the morning, his wife Cindy seated in the front row.

“Throughout this nation’s history, America’s soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines and Coast Guardsmen have bravely answered the call to defend our freedom, to aid our friends and allies, and to turn back aggressors,” he said. “We can never fully repay our debt of gratitude to the more than 650,000 American service members who died in battle, or the 1.4 million who were wounded.

“Yet we can, however, recognize and thank the 25 million veterans still living today. It is fitting and proper that we all are here to celebrate their legacy and their sacrifice,” he said.

Following the general’s speech, Larry Hale, who preceded Al Mirabella as commander of Willoughby Marks American Legion Post 106, read out the names of 16 veterans who passed away over the past few years. These included Shorty Dasher, Red Davis, John Newell, Pal Rivers, Jim Stefanko, Dennis Barnell, Lawrence Snowden, Gary Patton, Carl Carlson, Billy Ham, Ed Barnell, Dody Butler, Dan Sangaree, Gene Lee, Harry Buzzett and Bubba Gander.

“In this memorial season, it is our great privilege to join other Legionnaires, and indeed, citizens from around the nation in remembering all those who served and are no longer with us,” said Donald. “I commend the American Legion Post 106 for setting aside this time annually to remember and celebrate the legacy of these great Americans and their great sacrifice.”

Reciting examples of military gallantry over the nation’s history, from Concord to Gettysburg, and from Bastogne and Midway to Hamburger Hill and Khe Sanh, Donald said “many of you sitting in the audience ‘left blood in the soil of these exotic places whose names most Americans can’t spell.’

“We recognize that the price of freedom is high. We cannot afford to forget those willing to pay for it,” he said. “We remember these brave men and women who boldly answered the call ‘Here am I, send me.’

“Indeed, the famed historian, T.R. Fehrenbach, was right. As hundreds of thousands of our men and women are deployed today in Iraq and Afghanistan, at sea and other far-flung capitals of the world, that the mission of protecting our country simply cannot be done without putting boots on the ground, and placing our sons and daughters in harm’s way,” Donald said.

Prior to the conclusion of the program, with everyone singing “God Bless America,” Tallahassee musician Donovan Lee Chapman, an American Legion Post member and frequent performer at area locales, sang and played guitar, performing a wrenching song of his own creation, based on his experiences with an Air Force pararescue team, handling Special Operations combat search and rescue.