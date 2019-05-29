Your article on the Serenity Seaside Resort project (See May 23 Times “County wrestles with Serenity) was well-written and covered the public meeting pretty well.

I would like to point out that it was my understanding that only the conference room would be available to the public, and for a fee. I’m pretty sure that the pool will be off-limits, as it is not a public pool with a lifeguard. I can’t envision buses from local schools and summer camps bringing their students over for afternoon swim lessons and fun.

As a resident of Eastpoint, I am FOR the project if the density is reduced. Those who spoke in favor are business people who stand to make money from the tourists and possible buyers, while those of us who moved here for its natural beauty and quiet and peace of mind from what we left behind, will have to put up increased crowds, lack of parking spaces, as well as increased traffic on Highway 98 in front of my home.

I counted traffic in front of my 75-foot frontage lot and home on the bay on Highway 98 in Eastpoint for 15 minutes last Sunday morning, May 26, from 11:45 a.m. ‘til noon:

187 cars and trucksFive motorcycles with double riders, no helmetsOne boat on the bayTwo flocks of pelicans, six in each flockOne mourning dove

Being 65 feet from the highway and it was my choice to buy and rehab this, once again, lovely 1940s cottage, I am aware of traffic patterns.

This was a Sunday morning. I recognize that 98 is a major highway. I also know that if the Serenity project is to happen at its present predicted density, no matter how long the phases take to be built, a major traffic situation is also looming and in my possible lifetime.

Commissioners, please think hard about your decision of the impact this project will have on our communities at large. Bigger is NOT better.

Sharon Sleeper

Eastpoint