Simon Brathwaite, the first team All-State and All-Big Bend player who helped lead the Franklin County Seahawks to the Class 1A Final Four, will be playing college basketball in Iowa.

The six-foot two-inch, 165-pound son of Wayne Brathwaite and Amanda Brathwaite, of Eastpoint, is headed to Iowa Central Community College, in Fort Dodge, the junior college where Seahawks coach Nathan West coached for four years, during which time the school had two All-Americans, including the junior college National Player of the Year.

“Several schools reached out inquiring about Simon, and during the recruiting process, I told Simon to go where he was comfortable and had the best relationship with the coaching staff,” said West. “Go where you are wanted, and that is just what Simon did.”

With stats this year that included a 21.6 points per game average, and eight rebounds a game, not to mention a coolness under pressure that marked a true team leader, West told Iowa Central staff Brathwaite had the potential to compete in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference and they jumped all over him.

Dennis Pilcher, Iowa Central's longtime head coach, recently named to the JUCO Hall of Fame, started recruiting Brathwaite in November, and together with former assistant and now head coach Chad Helle, contacted Simon every week until he decided to commit.

“They built that relationship with Simon, made him feel wanted, and gave him a sense of comfort,” said West. “Iowa Central just recently lost seven sophomores off last season’s roster, meaning Simon will have the opportunity to step right in as a freshman and make a big impact.”

Brathwaite, who closed out the post-season with a 15-point performance, with four assists and four rebounds, in the North/South Florida All-Star game, is pretty excited to be headed, on a full ride, to the small Midwestern school of about 6,000 students.

“I like the cold honestly,” said Brathwaite, who moved here a year or so ago from Long Island, New York.

He’ll be joining a roster that’s more than half-filled with players outside of the Hawkeye state, including a player Brathwaite crossed paths with in Hoover, Alabama when the team played in the Big Orange Classic there last season.

“They won’t just stay in Iowa and look for kids,” said Brathwaite.

Not being overly tall for the college game, but wily and nimble, he expects to be moved out to the guard position, with a Triton team that plays a similar attacking offense that the Seahawks mounted this past year.

He knows he has to work on ball handling and defense, as well as boost his performance at the free throw line, where he shot only about 60 percent this past season.

After working this summer at VayK Gear bicycle rental on St. George Island, and practicing regularly with his former teammates (although he can’t participate in any of their games), he’ll be driving with his mom to campus August 17, where he’ll share an apartment with teammates.

He plans to head towards a career as an athletic trainer, and wants to earn a four-year degree after securing his associate’s degree.

“I definitely have hopes to go to a bigger school, and definitely play at a higher level and do bigger things,” he said.