The Destin Library is joining forces with the Northwest Florida Astronomy Association along with Stormtroopers from the 501st Legion Parjai Squad and Rebels from the Ra Kura Base of the Rebel Legion to bring you an evening of moonlit fun. The moon-watching event will be held at Clement Taylor Park on June 11 at 7:30 p.m. This is an all-ages family event and no registration is required.

Costumed performers from the galaxy far, far away will be present at this event. Lighting in the park will be limited to facilitate clearer telescope use, so flashlights are recommended. (We do request that lightsabers remain holstered, no matter which side of the force you’re affiliated with.) Families with their own telescopes are welcome to bring them to use. Restroom facilities will be available at the park and in the event of inclement weather, indoor activities will be held in the library’s Calhoun Room.

We encourage participants to park at the library and take the 10 minute walk around the block to the park to avoid congestion in the Clement Taylor Park parking area, which is unpaved and irregular.

For more information, call 850-837-8572 or emailmfontaine@cityofdestin.com.