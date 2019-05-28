A Michigan State University administrator has been named the next dean of the University of Alabama’s College of Arts and Sciences.

UA announced the appointment of Joseph P. Messina on May 22.

“Dr. Messina has been an impeccable leader throughout his career and will bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the university’s largest college,” said UA Provost Kevin Whitaker in a statement released by UA. “I’m confident his vision and dedication will propel the college to new heights.”

Messina, who was assistant vice president of research and innovation and senior associate dean for faculty affairs in the College of Social Science at Michigan State, is scheduled to start in August. He succeeds Dean Robert Olin, who is retiring.

“I am honored to have been selected to be the next dean and excited by the opportunity to lead the College of Arts and Sciences,” Messina said. “I look forward to working together with faculty, staff, students, alumni and other leaders at the University of Alabama to build upon the legacy of those who came before me, including Dean Olin, to take the college to the next level.”

During his time at Michigan State, Messina was also the director of the Center for Global Change and Earth Observations. He also co-chaired the Council of Research Deans and developed and led an alumni advisory board and forged numerous relationships with foundations to diversify the college’s financial portfolio.

Messina, an Army veteran, earned a bachelor’s degree in biology and master’s in geography from George Mason University and a doctorate from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

An environmental geographer, Messina’s recent research centered on small-holder agriculture, zoonotic infectious disease and climate change in the less-developed world, including Africa, Southeast Asia and Ecuador. His research has been funded by NASA, the National Science Foundation, National Institutes of Health, U.S. Agency for International Development, U.S. Department of Defense and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.