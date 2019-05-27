The Franklin County Seahawks varsity baseball team finished with a winning season, winning their first district game before falling in the semifinals to powerhouse Bozeman.

In an April 29 away game, the Seahawks were shut out 8-0 by Wakulla, managing just two hits.

“This was a game we did not hit very well at all,” said Coach Kevin Cox. “We played solid on defense, just did not swing bats well. We approached this week with the intention of keeping all our arms fresh for districts coming up the following weekend so all pitchers were on a pitch count.”

Senior Micah McLeod started the game and pitch three solid innings, giving up two unearned runs in the first on two errors, while striking out seven.

Freshmen Wil Varnes and Gage Boone pitched the last three innings. “They battled well, just had some walks that cost us in the end,” said Cox.

In a May 2 away game, Franklin County lost a 3-2 squeaker to North Bay Haven, with a two-run homerun in the bottom of the fifth that proved to be the difference.

“Another night were we did not swing the bats well enough to win,” said Cox. “Only getting two hits is not going to win many ball games. We did compete well and had chances to score runs early, just did not get it done. Proud of the way our pitching kept us in it.”

Junior Javon Pride pitched four solid innings, giving up three hits, and one unearned run in the fourth, while walking three and striking out three. Sophomore Josh Odom pitched two innings, walking three and striking out one, giving up two hits and taking the loss after giving up the two-run homer.

Banging out the two hits were McLeod, who went 1 for 3, and senior Christopher Newell, who went 1 for 4 and drove in both runs.

In the district opener May 6 at Bozeman, Franklin County defeated Vernon 14-2, as Newell and McLeod combined to hurl a three-hitter in the five-inning game.

“In the opening round of the district tourney, the bats came alive, against a team we had two very close one-run ballgames during the regular season,” said Cox. “After a rocky start, with two runs by Vernon in the top of the first, the bats came alive and we scored runs in every inning.

“Every player in the lineup had at least one hit. It was arguably the best we swung the bat all year,” said the coach.

Senior Tonnor Segree came up big in the first inning with a two-out three-run homerun to get things going. “The hit was really big because it swung the momentum back in our favor after we gave up two cheap runs in the top of the first,” said Cox.

After that big hit sophomore Dorian Fleming, senior Caden Smith, freshman Blakely Curry and Odom all singled to score two more runs. “What was really key also was that we scored three more runs in the second when McLeod and Varnes singled, then Segree came up with a big one-out double to score McLeod, and then Fleming hit a sacrifice fly to score Varnes.

“Once we got the comfortable lead, we took Newell out and McLeod finished the game,” Cox said. “We cruised to the win, scoring five more runs in the third and fourth innings for the run-rule win.”

Highlights at the plate were McLeod 4 for 4, with a pair of doubles, three runs batted in and three runs scored; Segree 3 for 4, with a double and a home run, four RBIs and two runs scored; Smith 2 for 3, with a run scored and a run batted in; Varnes 1 for 3, with two runs scored; Fleming 1 for 1, with a run scored.

“Just a great all-around team win to set up our third meeting with the top-seeded Bozeman,” Cox said.

In the second round of district play, on May 6, the Seahawks fell 5-0 to Bozeman, playing on their home field.

“We just could not get anything going offensively. We had an opportunity with the bases loaded and no outs in the third, but a line shot to right field turned into a double play,” said Cox. “Then Bozeman comes in and scores three runs and we never really threatened again.

“Bozeman is 23-2 on the season for a reason. When you have the opportunity to score runs and seize momentum in a game, you have to do it and we did not,” said the coach, whose team finished the year 14-13 overall, and fourth in the district.

“Newell pitched very well, we just did not give him run support,” Cox said. “As well as we swung the bat on Monday night against Vernon, and had some balls fall in, it was a totally different situation Tuesday.”

Highlights at the plate were McLeod 2 for 2, Fleming 1 for 2 and Pride 1 for 4.

“I’m really proud of this team for the season we had and the four seniors who finished their career tonight can go out with a winning record. Those kids have played a lot of ball for Franklin County and they will be tough to replace,” Cox said. “We have some youngsters that will need to step up real quick next year but they are capable of it.”