At a reception May 2 at the Raney House, Pam Richardson, left, was presented by Apalachicola Area Historical Society President Caty Greene, the society's Cornerstone Award. The award, giving each year at the Preservation Reception held prior to the Apalachicola House and Garden Tour, is given to those who have made strides in preserving Apalachicola's rich heritage, and has in the past gone to those whose primary contribution has been to save historic buildings. Richardson was chosen due to her extensive research on the history of the Hill, including writing a narrative history for walking tours, and her partnership with the Save Our Shotguns organization.