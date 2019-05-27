The National Honor Society is a prestigious organization and a leader among high school organizations and societies that recognize students who hold outstanding accomplishments in the areas of scholarship, character, leadership, and service.

Congratulations to the following students who were inducted into NHS earlier this month. Elijah Bowden, Tressie Edwards, Austin Gray, Wendy Herrera, Teri Messer, Trenady Queen, Casey Riley and Keondre Sewell. Unable to attend the ceremony, but still a new inductee are Chasity Ard, Camille Davis, Martina Granger and Abigail Johnson.