Seahawk senior Micah McLeod is headed for a college baseball career.

At a signing ceremony Monday, Samuel Frichter, head coach of the baseball program at Enterprise State Community College in Alabama, was on hand to witness McLeod sign his commitment to play, in a package deal worth at least $17,000

Coach Kevin Cox said McLeod finished the year with a .440 batting average, banging out seven doubles, a triple and a home run. He was 2-2 on the mound, with one save and 34 strikeouts in 18.1 innings.

McLeod heads off to play for the Boll Weevils, who went 13-30 overall last year, with a conference record of 9-23. As a team they batted .259.

Enterprise was one of 12 original state colleges when Alabama’s public junior college system of Alabama was established in 1963 through the efforts of Governor George C. Wallace and the Alabama Legislature. Area citizens and civic groups raised money for the purchase of a 100-acre campus site, donated library materials, and provided a number of scholarships – thus beginning a history of college and community cooperation for which Enterprise State Community College is noted.