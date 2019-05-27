Last weekend was a bittersweet time. Many area friends and neighbors joined together to honor two wonderful, amazing women.

Mary Staff was honored with a breakfast that many of you attended. We had lots of yummy food, laughs and tears. Mary was so touched to see so many people. She has left Lanark Village with her wonderful daughter, Michelle, to live in Illinois. We were all blessed to have Mary Staff as part of our lives. Have a safe trip, we will miss you and love you.

Harriett Beach passed away April 27. She was a resident of Lanark and a part of just about everything that went on in the surrounding area. What an amazing lady she was. We learned just how amazing when her children spoke so lovingly about her life, at the memorial gathering they had for her on Saturday at the Crooked River Grill. It was lovely and it was well-attended. The family was so appreciative of the show of love and admiration for Harriett. We wish her family a safe trip back to their homes and say "Thank You" for the time that we had Harriett in our lives.

On Saturday morning the Lanark Boat Club had their first breakfast since Hurricane Michael. What a fun time we had eating great food, seeing all our friends and meeting new ones. It is such a good place to gather and the building looks really great. I would like to take this opportunity to say "Thank You" to Norm Gemble, the commodore, and all of the volunteers who made the repairs happen.

Coming Up! The Camp Gordon Johnston American Legion Post on Oak Street in Lanark will host the Naked Water Band on Friday, May 24, when the Legion opens to welcome the public for cheeseburgers, from 5 to 7 p.m. You are invited to stay and enjoy listening to the band.

Have a wonderful, fun, safe Memorial Day. Remember that this day is to honor the veterans who have passed away. There will be lots of boating, swimming, sunning, eating and fishing. Have fun fishing and when you clean all those fish, please be respectful of your surroundings and neighbors, and dispose of your fishing debris properly. Thank you.

Pat Sewell Funderburk is the Times’ new regular Lanark News columnist. Be sure to send news and society items about Lanark Village life to her at p.funderburk@yahoo.com.