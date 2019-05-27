Food trucks and other vendors are invited to participate in this year’s “Independence Eve” celebration on Wednesday, July 3 in downtown Apalachicola.

Food trucks became part of the event last year and were met with rave reviews. Danny Itzkovitz, owner of Tamara’s Café and the Tapas Bar, has been an integral part of the event each year. He said the food truck court was designed to alleviate stress on downtown restaurants and volunteers while also adding unique cuisine.

“The event got so big so fast, the food tent we had in the past just couldn’t keep up with the crowds,” he said, “And we only have 500 restaurant seats in this town. We just can’t feed everyone. The crowds are always more than the restaurants can handle, and when we’re that busy, the experience for the customer isn’t the same. We recruited food trucks to help meet the demand.”

One food truck owner from Tallahassee said it was the biggest day he’d ever had. This year we’re looking to build on that success while adding more trucks to cut down on customers’ wait times. We’re looking for a large variety of different foods from local and regional vendors. Our goal is to provide fast, efficient service at family-friendly prices. If you’re interested in bringing your food truck to the event, please contact us for requirements and more information.

Arts and crafts vendors are also being sought this year. Fifteen spots will be available, with two of these reserved for non-profits. Please contact us for more information and to reserve your spot. We expect these to go quickly.

Check out our website at www.july3fireworks.com for all the latest event information.

Augusta West is executive director of Apalachicola Main Street, a non-profit organization dedicated to downtown economic development in the context of historic preservation. She can be reached at awest@apalachicolamainstreet.org or (850) 274-1321.