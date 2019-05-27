The following report is provided by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Arrests listed this week were made by officers from the Apalachicola Police Department, Carrabelle Police Department and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. All defendants are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

April 28

Ellie Fleming Martin, 65, homeless, driving while license suspended or revoked – first offense, attaching a license plate not assigned; released on own recognizance (FCSO)

May 12

Robyn N. Pedrick, 37, Carrabelle, driving while license suspended or revoked – habitual offender; $1,000 bond (CPD)

May 13

Daniel Albert Dillon, 60, Eastpoint, domestic battery; $1,000 bond (FCSO)

Dominic Alonzo Lockley, 29, Apalachicola, domestic battery by strangulation, battery, kidnapping with intent to inflict bodily harm or terrorize victim, sexual assault on victim over age 12; held without bond (FCSO)

Daniel Marcus Plyler, 23, homeless, Panama City, driving while license suspended or revoked – second offense; $500 bond (FCSO)

May 14

Julia Marie Guthrie, 47, Carrabelle, trespassing on structure or conveyance; $500 bond (CPD)

Lacey J. Amerson, 22, homeless, Carrabelle, battery; $500 bond (CPD)

May 15

Marcela Dyann Westmoreland, 30, Apalachicola, failure to appear; $1,500 bond (FCSO)

Louise Myrtice Wilson, 58, Carrabelle, trespassing on structure or conveyance; released on own recognizance (CPD)

Robert Bailey Duggar, 19, Apalachicola, dealing in stolen property; $2,500 bond (APD)

Michael Haindl, 43, Panama City, disorderly intoxication; released on own recognizance (APD)

May 17

Eddie Isaac, 72, Tallahassee, violation of conditional release; held without bond (FCSO)

May 18

Tanya Vantina Griggs, 53, Apalachicola, trespassing on structure or conveyance; $250 bond (FCSO)