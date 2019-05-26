But local oilfield jobs continue a slow but steady rebound, new figures show.

Houma-Thibodaux lost 2,700 jobs over the 12 months ending April 30, more than any Louisiana metro area, new figures show.

"This shows seven consecutive over-the-year losses," the report, released Friday by the Louisiana Workforce Commission, says.

The area, comprised of Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes, lost 300 jobs last month alone.

The figures reflect the continuing impact of a Gulf of Mexico oil bust that started in mid-2014. Since then, the area has lost roughly 16,000 jobs — nearly one of every five — after low crude prices sparked layoffs and work slowdowns throughout the offshore oil-based economy. The U.S. industry has rebounded along with oil prices, but job growth has been limited mostly to inland shale fields, where drilling is quicker and less costly than the deep waters of the Gulf.

Economists and analysts say that is beginning to change as companies drive down the break-even cost of Gulf drilling and oil prices have risen.

Houma-Thibodaux posted a 3.4% unemployment rate last month, down from 3.8% in March and 4.6% in April 2018. The year-to-year rate dropped because the area’s workforce, defined as a combination of people working or looking for jobs, has shrunk. People who have moved away, gone back to school or otherwise stopped looking for work locally are not counted as unemployed.

Louisiana posted a 3.5% unemployment rate in April, down from 3.8% in March and 4.5% a year ago.

The U.S jobless rate of 3.3% in April was down from 3.9% a month ago and 3.7% a year ago.

Here are a few of the trends reflected in the latest report. Figures are not adjusted for seasonal variations:

1. The local workforce continues to shrink.

Last month, the labor force totaled 85,037, down about 600 for the month and more than 3,600 people compared to April 2018.

The figure is down from 107,577 in August 2014, a 21% decline. Since the oil bust began, one of every five people in the labor force has left Terrebonne and Lafourche, gone back to school or otherwise stopped looking for work.

The local labor force is the smallest it has been since early 2000, nearly two decades ago, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data show. And it is about the same size it was in mid-1996.

In April, 2,928 residents were unemployed and looking for work, about 300 fewer than March and 1,100 fewer than a year ago.

2. The area has lost nearly one in four of its oilfield jobs since the bust began, but the numbers are rebounding.

Jobs directly involved in oil and gas exploration and production totaled 6,000 last month, no change for the month but up 100 from a year ago. It is the 18th straight month of over-the-year gains.

The category is down 1,800, or 23%, since August 2014 and has regained more than 75% of the jobs it lost since the bust began.

The long-term trend is slightly better for oilfield-service jobs. About 5,400 people held such jobs in April, no change for the month and up 100 from a year ago. The total is down 1,000, or 16%, since August 2014. The category has regained nearly 85% of the jobs it lost during the oil bust.

3. The losses have been worse for shipbuilding and other maritime jobs, but the decline has also slowed.

The local offshore maritime industry employed 3,800 people in April, up 100 for the month and year. The local maritime industry has shed 2,400 jobs, or nearly 40%, since the oil bust began. It has since regained 60 percent of those jobs.

4. Here are some of the categories that lost jobs locally over the past year.

The area lost 300 jobs in trade, transportation and utilities; 200 in leisure and hospitality; and 200 in government.

