Early Saturday morning, at approximately 1:39 a.m., Carrabelle Officer Brice Carlson was dispatched to a welfare check of a man who had left about 8 p.m. to go wade fishing near Carrabelle Beach and had not returned.

Carlson located the man’s fishing cart on the beach near the east point of the beach, and an additional search of the beach revealed footprints leading out into the water. However no footprints coming back onto the shore were located.

Carlson made the decision to launch his own personal vessel to search for the missing individual. Assisted by Chief Gary Hunnings, he was able to locate the man at about 4 a.m. ome 800 yards off the shore line. The man was clinging to a small crab trap buoy and was struggling to keep his head above water.

Carlson and Hunnings pulled the man to safety and returned him to shore. Though tired and severely fatigued, Joseph Hightower, 54, of Salem, Alabama was otherwise unharmed.

He said he had waded out to fish and was caught off-guard by the quickly rising tide after losing his footing just after sunset. Despite his efforts, he was unable to return to shore and was swept out by the current.

Hightower told the officers he had been treading water, clinging to the buoy some eight hours before being rescued. “I just want to thank the officer and everyone else who assisted,” he said. “I’m very grateful.”

Hightower said he and his family have decided to name the buoy that kept him afloat “Wilson.” This buoy was given to Hightower by Carlson as a keepsake before he ended his last shift. Assistance was also provided by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Franklin Correctional Institute K-9 team, and Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission.

Carlson has been employed with the Carrabelle Police Department since 2017, and during his tenure has diligently served the citizens of Carrabelle with high integrity, building immense rapport with his community, Hunnings said.

“Officer Carlson has been a great asset to Carrabelle Police Department and we would like to wish him farewell as he completed his last shift with the search and rescue of Mr. Hightower,” said the chief. “This act of heroism has earned Officer Carlson the Life Saving Commendation Award. Good luck in all your future endeavors Officer Carlson, it’s been an honor serving with you!