What started out as a way to get kids to learn to swim has grown into a comprehensive health event for the whole family.

Aqua Safety First will hold its eighth annual health fair on June 1 at the Dumas Auditorium and pool in Houma. It will feature vendors and booths for health screenings as well as its first mission, to help kids stay safe in the water.

Woodrow J. Parker, president of the Aqua Safety First Community Program, started the water-safety program in St. Mary Parish 10 years ago where it was an immediate hit.

"We saw the need to move the program to a larger audience in Terrebonne Parish," Parker said. "The program is to get more children involved in swimming and make it a focus for parents at the beginning of summer. Our ultimate goal is to get all children in Louisiana involved in swimming as a part of education in all schools."

According to the program's Facebook page, eight out of 10 people in Louisiana can't swim.

"We live around water and we work around water," Parker said. "Swimming is a skill that a child can learn at an early age whether he or she is going into the military, the Navy or the Coast Guard or working offshore. That's a skill set that people can take with them."

The 2019 version of the fair is about more than just swimming. With the involvement of Healthy Blue and Terrebonne General Medical Center, there will also be a wide variety of health screenings available for children and adults, including cancer screenings from the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center. The LSU AgCenter will have a booth with information and resources on healthy eating, among many more health-related vendors and providers.

The Red Cross will bring three of its mobile units to give attendees the chance to see them close up.

Parker said the theme of this year's fair is "Power to Persevere in Your Purpose."

"It's becoming a hands-on, interactive health fair," Parker said. "That's the direction we're going."

Honest Abe Barbecue will be on hand to provide food for fair attendees.

Admission is free to the public. The fair runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Dumas Auditorium and pool, 301 W. Tunnel Blvd. in Houma.

