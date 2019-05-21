ARIES (March 21-April 19): Your ability to stay on top of things could be tested. You may display aggressiveness or competitiveness because you want to ensure that your family comes first. This could distract you from other things.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): No moment of fame is ever the same. Be prepared to be caught in the spotlight by rehearsing your lines and looking your best. It is always most effective and most enjoyable to be friendly and pleasant to everyone you meet.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You won't always get instant gratification, but you will get instant karma. Treat others with the same respect and consideration that you would like to be shown. Your partner has your best interests at heart.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): You and your partner can be in perfect harmony about some things but could still challenge each other as well. For a few hours today one of you may be triggered by a poorly-chosen remark or impulsive response.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): When you are inspired you don't get tired. Something that fascinates or intrigues you can provide hours of entertainment. You could be carried away by a new idea and effortlessly swept along in a new direction.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Technical or unusual terminology doesn't need to intimidate you if you're prepared with a reference app or a dictionary in your drawer. You are especially adept at handling highly-detailed or strategic tasks today.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Build a network of valuable contacts. A paycheck may come from what you do, but who you know can be just as important too. This is a very good time to move a business relationship onto a more equal footing.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You and a special someone could be in complete agreement about how to handle financial matters. Demonstrate community spirit by being generous with your time and money and you will be rewarded with new friends.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Show your willingness to be a team player by splitting the tab or volunteering to do more than your fair share. Put business affairs aside this evening to spend quality time with a loved one.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Show gratitude when someone demonstrates affection. Take the time despite a hectic schedule to shower tenderness on a special someone. Take criticisms in stride and leap over minor obstacles in a single bound.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Even if you have to walk a fine line you can turn your head at times and enjoy the beauties around you. No matter how busy you are, find the time to enjoy a pleasant view from a window or the sweet scent of roses in bloom.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): It is up to you to take charge and lighten up the atmosphere. Repetitive tasks and details can be tiresome. A cheerful outlook and easygoing disposition can balance the scales if other people become too serious.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: Your leadership abilities and competitiveness are at a height during the upcoming four to six weeks. If business success or profitable negotiations are important to you then wait until late July, when your smarts are at a high point, to make your move. In August you can be carried away by the desire for love or success and might mistake a passing fancy for the real thing. Late October is a much better time for a romantic interlude, a quick trip, or a vacation. You can make your vision of the future a reality in late November and early December when your judgment is at its best and when you will have the support of others to keep you heading in the most advantageous direction.