Principal

James Alston

Baccalaureate ceremonies

May 19, 2019, 5 p.m.

Mount Ebell Baptist Church

Graduation exercises

May 21, 2019, 7 p.m.

Bibb County High School Stadium

Valedictorian and salutatorian

To be announced

School color

Purple and gold

Class officers

Shelby Riley, president

Laura Beth Lawrence, vice president

Shelbi Mitchell, secretary

Kalyah Underwood, treasurer

Cam Webb, chaplain

Class motto

So much hassle for a 2019 tassel

Candidates for graduation include Christopher Sage Adamson, Sarah Elizabeth Allen, Savannah Grace Allen, Sydni Bre Anderson, Kelsey O'Neal Averette, Desirae Nicole Billingsley, Demonte Vashonn Bray, Steven Dee Bright, Christina Ryanna Brooks, Kristine Irene Brooks, Martina Denise Brown, Nathan Ray Caldwell, Darius Lamont Cash, Jesse Marianne Cook, Brooks Howard Cooner, Misha Clae Culp, Ashley Michelle Cunningham, De'Yonte' Krishon Jameire Cutts, Nicholas Wayne Davenport, Drake Cameron Dial, Deante Robert Dixon, Jaden Malique Dixon, Rayden Trey Dorough, Noah James Dukes, Cleveland George Alexander Duncan, Kenneth Shane Duncan, Samantha Grace Dunkin, Kyla LeAnn Etheridge, Jason Tyler Fancher, Joslynn Mone' Goode, Dustin Clayton Green, Darryl Dewayne Harris, Jacob David Heath, Cody Steven Hill, Keyontist Rodrice Hill, Tyler Ray Hill, Noah Tanner Hobson, Jesse Lane Hoggle, George Holcombe, Destiny Hope Horton, Destini Dionne Hutchinson, Lyndsey Elizabeth Hyche, Jeiden Lamar Isaac, Earnesha Cashay James-Underwood, Abigail Louise Johnson, Lakedrea Ty'Shae Jones, Kaden Joshua Schultz Kornegay, Myles Traymund Kornegay, Madalyn Elizabeth McMillan, Shelbi Taylor Mitchell, Tamesha Monay Moore, Nakea Naomi Morrison, Dallas McCoy Murphy, Isseriyon Jamonte Murphy, Nikita Breyonna Nord, Kimberly Danielle Oates, Destinee Nechole Odom, Nathan Tanner Odom, Kiersten Lindsey Pate, Kenneth Austin Payne, Kyleigh Anne Payton, Cody Landon Quimby, Jesse Eugene Reese III, Chondale Marquise Rembert Jr., Shelby Ann Riley, Matthew Gregory Roddy, Tyon Marquay Ross, Irja Aaliyah Rutledge, Kyle Vincent Sailors, Jartavia Jachai Sanders, Ahmad Tre'Von Scott, Connor Doyal Shadwrick, Brett Carver Simmons, Davis Tanner Smelley, Demontae Montez Smith, Latoya Roshae Smith, Reagan Emory Smith, Sabien Neibas Smith, Toriana Lynea Smith, ShyTeria Shanice Stabler, Sandarin Corneilus Stacy, Carson Manley Stamps, Coleman Walker Stamps, Decartez Lavell Stoudemire, Samuel Lee Tabb, Robert Chase Terry, Katelyn Mae Thomas, Matthew Harris Tucker, Adonist Milik Da'Shaun Underwood, Kalyah Niyonna Underwood, Cesar Vazquez, Nehemiah Jermaine Walker, YaKyzia Tomycia Leikes Washington, Andrew Mathew Watts, Cam Wilson Webb, Austin Trey White, Eric Thomas Woodruff, Gracie Nicole Woodruff, Brylon Dean Young.