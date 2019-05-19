Alabama didn’t light the first fuse among the many cannons pointed at Roe v. Wade, but its projectile made the largest and loudest “boom.”

The state Senate — to the surprise of absolutely no one — last week joined the House in passing the Human Life Protection Act, which essentially criminalizes abortion in the state with only the tiniest of exceptions that don’t include rape or incest.

Gov. Kay Ivey — to the surprise of absolutely no one — signed the bill into law before sunset on the day of its passage, although it won’t go into effect for six months.

Anti-abortion activists — to the surprise of absolutely no one — hailed it as a glorious moment, in line with Ivey’s statement that the bill reflects’ “Alabamians’ deeply held belief that every life is precious and that every life is a sacred gift from God.”

Pro-choice activists — to the surprise of absolutely no one — are in a fury so intense that it can’t be quantified by a Defcon number, calling the bill an assault on women’s health and autonomy, and are vowing legal challenges, protests and boycotts of Alabama and anything connected to it.

The reason we’re stressing the lack of surprise here is that everyone knew from Act One how this would play out both in real time and moving forward.

Rep. Terri Collins, R-Decatur, sponsor of the original House bill, has owned the fact that the bill is metaphysically certain to be declared unconstitutional by lower federal courts, but was drawn up intentionally and specifically to be taken afterward to the U.S. Supreme Court as a direct challenge to Roe, the 1973 decision that legalized abortion in the country.

Democrats in the Legislature knew they were powerless to stop the bill’s passage or force any amendments. However, they knew that once the media (conventional and social) seized on what to them is its draconian nature — it’s much tougher than recent anti-abortion laws enacted in Indiana and Georgia; a doctor could get up to 99 years in prison for performing an abortion — they would gain a lot of loud and angry reinforcements.

Surprisingly, they’ve gotten some from the other side. Evangelist and TV commentator Pat Robertson, U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-California, and Republican National Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel all say the Alabama law goes too far.

We’re aware the majority of Alabamians don’t care what anyone outside the state’s borders think. Our state motto — “We dare defend our rights” — almost invites a defiant, chip-on-the-shoulder, “don’t tell us what to do” attitude.

We’re not going to debate the rightness or wrongness of abortion. That’s not a cop-out. It’s a realization that this is an irreconcilable dispute between immovable parties that involves religion, the nature and origins of life itself, and the starkest of divides over the concept of bodily autonomy. That isn’t going to change whether Roe stays or goes.

We know this is a more conservative Supreme Court — President Donald Trump’s appointments of Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh are the reasons anti-abortion activists have turned this into a metaphoric shooting war; they think the field is aligned in their favor — and most observers agree it probably would sign off on some new restrictions to abortion without completely overturning Roe.

However, the Supreme Court gets to pick which cases it considers — and don’t be surprised if it sees Alabama’s brazen, “let’s settle this once and for all” law as radioactive and says, “No, thanks.” Just call that a prediction, although we have no crystal ball in our newsroom.

That would leave a lower court injunction in place and return Alabama to the status quo, after much expenditure of time and money.

We’re aware those who want to lead this charge and prove this point don’t care and will see this as an investment in what’s right. We’ll remember that the next time things get tight for Alabama’s schools and governmental services.