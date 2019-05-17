Wednesday-Saturday
Montgomery
Pairings, results
CLASS 1A
Friday
Round 1
All games 9 a.m.
Appalachian vs. Kinston
Holy Spirit vs. Spring Garden
Mars Hill Bible vs. Verbena
Brantley vs. Belgreen
CLASS 2A
Wednesday
Round 1
Sand Rock 10. Luverne 4
Collinsville 8, Leroy 6
Hatton 10, Thorsby 0
G.W. Long 4, Sumiton Christian 2
Winners' bracket
Collinsville 8, Sand Rock 4
G.W. Long 2, Hatton 0
Losers' bracket
Leroy 10, Luverne 0
Sumiton Christian 9, Thorsby 0
Hatton 2, Leroy 0
Sand Rock 7, Sumiton Christian 7
Thursday
Winners' Bracket
G.W. Long 13, Collinsville 3
Losers' bracket
Hatton 9, Collinsville 1
Championship
G.W. Long vs. Hatton (n)
CLASS 3A
Wednesday
Round 1
Wicksburg 11, Oakman 1
Prattville Christian 3, Plainview 1
Pisgah 8, Hale County 0
Geneva 8, Pleasant Valley 6
Winners' bracket
Wicksbrug 5, Prattville Christian 3
Pisgah 12, Geneva 2
Losers' bracket
Oakman 8, Plainview 7
Pleasant Valley 7, Hale County 6
Geneva 8, Oakman 4
Prattville Christian 7, Pleasant Valley 6
Thursday
Winners' bracket
Pisgah 2, Wicksburg 0
Losers' bracket
Prattville Christian 2, Geneva 0
Prattville Christian vs. Wicksburg (n)
Championship
Pisgah vs. Prattville Christian-Wicksburg winner
CLASS 4A
Friday
Round 1
All games 10:45 a.m.
Good Hope vs. Alabama Christian
American Christian Acad. vs. Rogers
North Jackson vs. Holtville
Dale County vs. White Plains
CLASS 5A
Thursday
Round 1
Rehobeth 7, Mortimer Jordan 0
John Carroll 11, Sardis 1
Ardmore 12, Shelby County 4
Hayden 8, Satsuma 4
Winners' bracket
Rehobeth vs. John Caroll
Ardmore vs. Hayden
Losers' bracket
Mortimer Jordan 5, Sardis 1
Shelby County 7, Satsuma 5
CLASS 6A
Wednesday
Round 1
Gardendale 12, Baldwin County 5
Brookwood 2, Hartselle 0
Buckhorn 8, Helena 3
Spanish Fort 4, Pell City 0
Winners' bracket
Gardendale 6, Brookwood 0
Buckhorn 3, Spanish Fort 0
Losers' bracket
Hartselle 15, Badwin County 4
Pell City 3, Helena 2
Spanish Fort 4, Hartselle 1
Brookwood 7, Pell City 0
Thursday
Winners' bracket
Gardendale 3, Buckhorn 1
Losers' bracket
Brookwood 4, Spanish Fort 2 (11 innings)
Brookwood vs. Buckhorn
Championship
Gardendale vs. Buckhorn/Brookwood winner
Class 7A
Thursday
Spain Park 4, Baker 2
Auburn 5, Bob Jones 2
Sparkman 10, Central-Phenix City 4
Fairhope 2, Hewitt-Trussville 0
Winners' bracket
Spain Park vs. Auburn
Sparkman vs. Fairhope
Losers' bracket
Baker vs. Bob Jones
Central-Phenix City vs. Hewitt-Trussville
AHSAA BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS
Monday-Saturday
Montgomery
Paterson Field (PF) and Riverwalk Stadium (RS)
Monday, May 13
Class 1A: Mars Hill Bible 4, Brantley 3
Tuesday
Riverwalk Stadium
Class 1A: Mars Hill Bible (34-6) 13, Brantley 2; Mars Hill (34-6) wins series 2-0
Paterson Field
Class 3A: Providence Christian 4, Piedmont 0
Wednesday
Riverwalk Stadium
Class 3A: Providence Christian 4,16, Piedmont 5,6; Providence Christian (30-9) wins series 2-1
Paterson Field
Class 2A: G.W. Long 18, Westbrook Christian 5
Class 4A: Brooks 4, Sipsey Valley 1
Thursday
Riverwalk Stadium
Class 2A: G.W. Long 7, Westbrook Christian 0; G.W. Long (34-6) wins series 2-0
Class 4A: Brooks 6, Sipsey Valley 4; Brooks (27-8) wins series 2-0
Paterson Field
Class 5A: Briarwood Christian 5, Springville 4
Class 6A: Cullman (28-13) vs. Chelsea (26-13) (n)
Friday
Riverwalk Stadium
Class 5A: Springville vs. Briarwood Christian, Game 2, 10 a.m. (Game 3, if needed, follows)
Class 6A: Cullman vs. Chelsea, Game 2, 4 p.m. (Game 3, if needed, follows)
Paterson Field
Class 7A: Bob Jones (41-8) vs. McGill-Toolen Catholic (30-7), Game 1, 6 p.m.
Saturday
Riverwalk Stadium
Class 7A: Bob Jones vs. McGill-Toolen Catholic, Game 2, 10 a.m. (Game 3, if needed, follows)