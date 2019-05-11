REVIVALS

United Christian New Beginning Ministry, 134 E. Walnut St., Gadsden: 7 p.m. Monday-Wednesday; pastor Charles Kirkpatrick; Monday, the Rev. Roderick Thomas, Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church; Tuesday, the Rev. Keith Dudley, Friendship Baptist Church; Wednesday, the Rev. Grady Robinson, Mission Baptist Church, along with participating choirs

MISCELLANEOUS

Victory Missionary Baptist Church, 106 Carman Ave., North Gadsden: 3 p.m. May 26, “The Body of Christ,” with speakers the Rev. Calvin Pope, the Rev. Leonard Taylor, the Rev. Ray Lindsey, the Rev. Kevin Williams, the Rev. D’Antonio Bozeman, the Rev. Stanley Cunningham and the Rev. Edward Pace; master of ceremonies, the Rev. Randy Duckett; pastor, the Rev. T.A. Trammell; guest choir Mission Baptist Choir, the Rev. Grady Robinson, pastor

Cool Springs Baptist Church, 161 John Ramsey Road, Ashville: May 26, 150th anniversary celebration with a Memorial Day homecoming; old-fashioned hymns will begin at 10 a.m.. speakers and music at 10:30 a.m. with lunch at noon in the fellowship.

Gospel Truth Lighthouse, 2315 Hill Ave., Gadsden: 7:15 p.m. Monday-Friday, 6 p.m. May 19, The W. V. Grant Prophetic Miracle Revival, host pastors Larry and Martha Perkins

The Tabernacle, 1301 S. 11th St.: 5 p.m. Mondays, Bro. Don Arnold, Thrive Class; 256-543-9317

VBS

Brashers Chapel Church, 1631 Brashers Chapel Road, Albertville: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 1, Bible-based activity filled day

Christ Central Church, 409 West Grand Ave. (Alabama Highway 77), Rainbow City: June 2-6, “Jesus is My Superhero”; 5:15 p.m. to 6 p.m., dinner for kids; 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. activities; 11 a.m.-2 p.m. June 6, family fun day; ages 3-12; pre-register at christcentralchurch.org; for more information, call 256-442-6625.

The deadline is noon Tuesday to submit special services articles for publication in Saturday’s Worship section. Send announcements to news@gadsdentimes.com with “Worship Guide” in the subject line or mail to The Gadsden Times, Worship Guide News, P.O. Box 188, Gadsden, AL, 35902, or 401 Locust St.