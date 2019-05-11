ARIES (March 21-April 19): Be self-assured and dare to be someone's dream date. Close intimate encounters could be spiced up by adding a strong dose of imagination.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You have all the confidence you need to begin something worthwhile. The wisdom that comes from experience can't be ordered online or borrowed from a friend.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You can put doubts to rest by talking things over. You understand the facts, but also have the creativity to use those facts in new and interesting ways.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Friends who support you deserve your appreciation. Be grateful to have someone in your corner because some days we all feel alone.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Practice makes perfect, but once you've practiced you will be expected to show what you've perfected. You may be motivated to take your ambitions one step further.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You possess the facts and the right attitude, and someone could be impressed with your ideas. Your heart may be focused on making a favorable impression with a love interest.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Best friends and loving partners can make a pleasant outing more memorable. Lovers can grow closer and friendships solidify if you spend more time in the great outdoors.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Someone close to you may want to be spoiled and pampered for a few hours. Temper your desire to please with some common sense.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You can resolve issues with anyone peacefully because you are willing to compromise contrasting viewpoints. However, you may be tempted to go to extremes if you see an opportunity to make money.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Sticking to your plans might not please everyone, you may encounter some opposition. Now that careful preparation is complete you will be more comfortable moving forward with business decisions or new opportunities.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You could be exposed to a new way of thinking that puts you in a more optimistic frame of mind. Take along some extra cash or dig into your stash of "fun money" when you head out on a shopping expedition.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): It is difficult to say "no" when someone's persuasive charm is aimed at you. You might be pursued by a new admirer who is determined to capture your heart.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: Consider what is most important to your health and happiness as the next four to six weeks roll by. This can be a good time to make crucial plans and decisions about your business, finances and future. Don't make any important commitments or promises because you may be more easily fooled by outward appearances. October is a wonderful month for romantic meetings or beginning a new creative project. Because you are more visionary than usual you will be able to make viable plans for the far future and sound decisions.