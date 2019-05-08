The Regions Tradition has stood as one of the most prestigious tournaments on the annual PGA Tour Champions calendar, producing winners such as Tom Lehman (twice), David Frost, Kenny Perry and Jeff Maggert, all at Shoal Creek.

This major always attracts a strong field, also including two-time champion, over the Founders Course at Greystone Golf & Country Club, Bernhard Langer, and defending champion Miguel Angel Jimenez, who shot a scintillating 19-under-par last year.

The 2019 Regions Tradition starts Wednesday with the Pro-Am, followed Thursday-Sunday by the championship rounds.

Newcomers to the Regions Tradition include major championship winners Darren Clarke, Retief Goosen, Paul Lawrie and Shaun Micheel, along with fellow Regions rookies former University of Alabama golfer Spike McRoy, Chris DiMarco, Dudley Hart, Kent Jones and last year’s PGA Tour Champions Rookie of the Year Ken Tanigawa.

Big names at Greystone include all the former champions and others noted above, along with John Daly, Colin Montgomerie, Steve Stricker, Vijay Singh, David Toms, Scott McCarron, Jose Maria Olazabal and Fred Funk and many more.

Players with local connections are led by former UA superstar Jerry Pate, plus Glen Day (Mobile), Joe Durant (played for Huntingdon College), John Huston and Gene Sauers (both played for what is now Central Alabama Community College), and Larry Nelson (Fort Payne).

The Tradition was played at Shoal Creek from 2011-15 before moving three years ago a couple of miles down the road to Greystone. It is played on the same course that hosted the then-named Senior Tour from 1992-2005 in the playing of the Bruno’s Memorial Classic.

Other past champions of the Tradition through the years include Lee Trevino, Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson and Funk.

Celebrity sightings

Wednesday's Pro-Am will feature numerous sports stars, many with ties to Alabama and Auburn. They include Nick Saban (who will be attendance, but won’t play), Gus Malzahn, Bo Jackson, Bruce Pearl, Tommy Tuberville, Greg Byrne, Greg McElroy, Gary Sheffield, Jay Barker, John Parker Wilson, Stan White and Brandon Cox. The list also includes other celebs: Taylor Hicks, Condoleezza Rice, John Bell of Widespread Panic, Chip Lindsey, Mark Ingram, Rocky Felker, Kirby Smart, Matt Luke, Bill “Bubba” Bussey, Connell Maynor, Donald Hill-Elly and Clay Travis.

Ticket information

This year’s tournament offers $25 Good-Any-One-Day Grounds tickets, valid each day of the tournament week. Tournament weekly packages include five Good-Any-One-Day Grounds tickets for $100. Both ticket options are valid for all of tournament week. Tickets are available at www.regionstradition.com. Children 18 and under are admitted for free with a ticketed adult, as well as all active and retired military, and their guests, receiving free grounds access upon arrival with valid military ID every day.