A Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office's routine patrol Monday night led to the arrest of two women in connection with the theft of an air conditioning condenser from a local business.

The deputy was driving on the 1200 block of St. Charles Street at about 10:35 p.m. when he saw a pickup truck pull into the parking lot of a closed business.

“He saw the truck turn around, and then saw it backed up to the air conditioning condenser,” Col. Terry Daigre said. “He saw the two women exit the pickup, and saw one lowering the tailgate. The driver asked the passenger to help her load the condenser onto the bed of the truck, and the two began moving it.”

The deputy placed both women under arrest and they were transported to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice complex.

Leeann Maulden, 39, identified as the driver, and Renette Bourque, 44, were charged with theft.

Daigre praised the proactive patrol work of the deputy who observed the crime and effected the arrest.

“The deputy in this case displayed the type of vigilance while on patrol that we like to see,” Daigre said. “We serve the public better when we can stop a crime in progress, which is precisely what happened here.”

Daigre said businesses should be aware that thefts of copper and equipment that contains copper, such as an air conditioning unit, have been on the rise in Terrebonne Parish.