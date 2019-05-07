To list your activity, email pgriffin@thedestinlog.com.

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast

Members are provided quality instruction, engaging activities and field-trip experiences. The summer program is open to students who have completed kindergarten. The fee is $400, with discounted rates available for students who qualify for free or reduced lunch. ​A one-time, $25 registration fee will be added to all summer memberships. The Summer Youth Development Program ope​rates Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. (6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Destin Club) ​following the last day of school until the 2019/20 school year begins. Summer programming will be offered at the following Clubs: Pensacola-Englewood Club, Destin Elementary, Fort Walton Beach Youth, Fort Walton Beach Teen, Kenwood Elementary, South Walton, and DeFuniak Springs Club.

Coastal Branch Library Summer Events

The Walton County Coastal Branch Library, 437 Greenway Trail in Santa Rosa Beach, will host “Children and Families” Mondays during June and July.

Call Coastal Library at 267-2809 or visit Friends of Coastal Library Facebook page for more information. Summer Reading Events are sponsored this year by our Friends Group and Choctawhatchee Basin Alliance of Northwest Florida State College.

“Summer Reading Events” for children and families begins at 10 a.m. on Mondays.

June — “A Universe of Stories”

• June 3: “Animal Tales of Stories” featuring live animals. Be prepared to get up close and personal with animals from all over the world.

• June 10: “Dr. Magical Balloons, Fun Time Balloon Show.” Tons of fun for everyone with plenty of audience participation.

• June 17: “Emerald Coast Science Center Planetarium Show.” This is a Digitarium Alpha Portable Planetarium star show for ages Kindergarten through eighth grade students.

• June 24: “Anna Moo Musical Show.” Anna Moo’s presentations are dynamic, multi-culturally oriented and always fun for the whole family.

July — “From Shelves to Shores” hosted by the Choctawhatchee Basin Alliance

• July 1: Planting Grasses

• July 8: Watershed Pollution

• July 15: Recycling Oysters Game

• July 22: Touch Tank Marine Life

• July 29: Field Trip to the Bay

Join Choctawhatchee Basin Alliance with environmental learning activities and planting grasses for Bay restoration this summer. All ages welcome.

Teens — “Paint like Bob Ross Classes” being held from 2:30-4:30 p.m. June 21, June 28, July 19 and July 26.

LEGO Club Update

Lego Club will extend hours on Wednesdays from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. with Reading Dogs starting at 2 p.m.

HERricane Florida

This summer, Walton County Emergency Management will launch its pilot program of HERricane Florida. Landfall will take place at Walton High School in DeFuniak Springs from June 10-14. This free one-week day camp is geared toward high school girls, beginning ninth grade next school year.

HERricane Florida is a statewide initiative that highlights and empowers women in the field of Emergency Management, as well as contributes to the promotion and professionalization of Emergency Management and other Public Safety fields as a career.

The overall mission is to develop and elevate women as leaders in their community, while demonstrating emergency management as a positive force for public safety and government.

Educational objectives and experiences will include:

• Disaster Skills

• Leadership

• Networking

• Career Exploration

• Professionalism

• Self Confidence Building

The young ladies will be mentored by female leaders in the Emergency Management and Public Safety professions, as well as others from the community.

To register, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/HERricane2019

A parent/guardian orientation will take place prior to the beginning of camp, and you will receive additional information via email.

Swim Lessons

Registration for summer swim lessons has opened at the Bernie Lefebvre Aquatic Center in Fort Walton Beach and the Destin Aquatic Center in Destin. Lessons are available for students of all skill levels and ages at a variety of times. For more information, call the Bernie at 863-7946 or the Destin pool at 837-7946. Registration must be done in person. Lessons fill up quickly so sign up early.

Creative Kids Camp

The Cultural Arts Alliance of Walton County (CAA) announces the return of Creative Kids Camp, a series of week-long visual arts camp sessions designed to give primary, elementary, and middle school-aged children a different daily hands-on experience.

Camp sessions are scheduled Monday through Friday with a different age group served each week. Primary sessions for ages 4-6 run June 10-14 and July 15-19 from 9 a.m. to noon. Elementary sessions for ages 7-9 will run June 17-21 and July 22-26 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Middle school sessions for ages 10-13 will run June 24-28 and July 29-Aug. 2 from 9 a.m to 2 p.m. Creative Kids Camps take place in the CAA’s Bayou Arts Center, 105 Hogtown Bayou Lane in Santa Rosa Beach.

Creative Kids Camp lead instructor Sue Davis is a former school teacher who incorporated arts education into her twelve years of teaching preschool and elementary aged students in Destin and Tallahassee. Davis and pottery instructor Stacy Martin will lead students in various projects throughout each week, including two pottery hand-building projects where they will tour the CAA's new pottery studio and learn the basics of glazing and firing pottery. Campers will learn how to work with a variety of mediums and use different techniques so that they go home at the end of the week with a diverse portfolio of work.

Early bird pricing of $175-$200 per child is available now for each five-day session, and space is limited. Early bird registrants will not be charged ticketing fees for additional cost savings. Prices will increase to $200-$250 per child one week in advance of each camp session, and daily drop-in registrations will be available as well. Multiple week discounts apply per child. All supplies are included. Registration is available online at CulturalArtsAlliance.com. Students should be dressed for a fun and messy art experience and should come to class with a peanut-free lunch and water bottle. Snacks will be provided. For more information, call 850-622-5970 or email info@culturalartsalliance.com.

Nature Rocks

The E.O. Wilson Biophilia Center and Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation join forces with Nature Rocks, a two week-long immersive experience including hands-on drumming classes with percussionist Zig Wajler of “Hands on with Zig,” theatre and creative writing with award-winning playwright and actress, Nancy Hasty, and hands-on nature activities featuring live animal ambassadors. A student showcase at the end of each week will feature African beats and a Lion King-style theatre performance for family and friends.

Rising second through eighth graders can register at www.eowilsoncenter.org or www.mattiekellyartsfoundation.org. Two sessions are available, July 15 to 19 (1st Session) and July 22 to 26 (2nd Session).