We see a lot of bands performing song covers in Terrebonne and Lafourche, but none of them are quite as distinctive at Category 6.

The New Orleans-based outfit still plays all of the familiar rock and country classics folks around here demand, but they add stunning visuals featuring black lights and fluorescent colors to their high-energy "glow" shows.

Category 6 performed at the Thibodaux Firemen's Fair and at La Carreta's Cinco de Mayo celebration last week, and will play at Venue 182 in Raceland on Saturday.

The band, which consists of Billy Gaudin (lead vocals), Marc Engeran and Alan Calegan (guitar and vocals), Shawn Roddy (bass and vocals) and Nick Calligaro (keyboards and guitar), has kept its lineup intact since 2013.

That was right about the time they started doing the glow shows.

"We wanted to do something different," Calegan said. "A lot of people rant and rave about the show. There are other bands that dress and wear makeup and costumes, but nobody does the black light thing like we do."

Calegan said they hope to be known as the ultimate party band while still performing audience favorites.

"People want to be entertained," Calegan said. "That is absolutely what we're about. We feel that it's just as important to sound good as it is to look good and put on a good show."

The band plays all along the Gulf Coast, bringing its glow shows to audiences wherever they can play in darkness.

"We do our fair share down the bayou," Calegan said.

Venue 182 is at 2639 La. 182 in Raceland.

