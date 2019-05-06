A 46-year-old Dularge woman was arrested Sunday after threatening her husband with a gun in front of their two young children, authorities said.

Molly Benoit, of Bayou Dularge Road, is charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and domestic abuse battery with child endangerment, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were called out shortly after 6 a.m. to the 700 block of Bayou Dularge Road to investigate a complaint that Benoit had become upset when one of her children woke her up, authorities said. She reportedly cursed at them and threw objects such as metal banana stand and wooden bowl.

The victim, identified as the suspect’s husband, claimed Benoit grabbed his pistol from under a pillow and drew it from the holster, authorities said.

“The husband said he was able to disarm her and that he then unloaded it,” Chief Deputy Col. Terry Daigre said in a news release. “The victim, who said he repeatedly was struck and that he tried to fend off the woman, suffered scratches and other injuries but refused medical attention. No injuries to the children were reported, but the victim said the acts he described took place in front of them.”

Benoit was booked into the Terrebonne Parish jail on a $3,500 cash bond.