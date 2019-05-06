MARIANNA ― A 73-year-old man was electrocuted after a dump track snagged a power line, causing it to fall on him, authorities say.

The man, Larry Brock of Marianna, was standing near the truck as the driver dumped a load of dirt in his yard, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The truck’s driver, Terry Wilson, 63, of Altha, pulled the truck forward to make sure all the dirt had emptied. When he did so, the raised dump bed snagged an overhead power line, which fell on Brock and electrocuted him.

Brock was pronounced dead at the scene by Jackson County fire rescue personnel.

Charges are pending.