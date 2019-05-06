LAND O' LAKES, Fla. (AP) — A man who Florida authorities originally said accidentally shot himself in a supermarket checkout line was actually shot by his wife's gun.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office told the Tampa Bay Times on Monday that deputies' investigation shows that 69-year-old Vernon Messier was shot Sunday when his wife's purse fell off a counter at a Land O' Lake Publix, causing the two-shot derringer inside to fire.

The bullet struck Messier in the shin. Deputies said 67-year-old Lillian Messier has a concealed weapons permit. No charges are expected and deputies said Vernon Messier is recovering.