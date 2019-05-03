Gary Nichols had a question.

"What is today?"

The chairman of the West Alabama Works and president/chief operating officer of McAbee Construction asked this question to 85 high school seniors gathered Thursday at the Tuscaloosa Career and Technology Academy. In a few weeks, these students will leave their respective schools to start apprenticeships and full-time work at industries across West Alabama.

"Today is Day One of the rest of your life," Nichols said. "Use it wisely."

Thursday marked the first signing day for students starting work, organized by West Alabama Works, a group dedicated to finding the next generation of trade-skilled workers in the area. Companies that offered the students apprenticeships and jobs included Mercedes-Benz U.S. International, Phifer Inc., DCH Health System, Brose, ZF Chassis Systems, Tuscaloosa Joint Apprenticeship Commission Local 372, Alabama Pipe Welders, Aramark, ARD Logistics, Brion Hardin Construction, Lavender Inc. and Peco Foods

"We’re incredibly proud of these students for not only earning a competitive job or apprenticeship. We’re proud that they’re working at our West Alabama industries, staying in the community to help build its future. These seniors are entering industries with competitive wages, benefits and everyone’s favorite perk: PTO," said Donny Jones, West Alabama Works executive director and Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama COO.

Many of the students were recruited to different companies through an interview process that took place at Shelton State Community College last month called WOW (Worlds of Work) 2.0. Others were offered jobs based on work they had completed in career technical education programs.

Brenton Pickens, a senior at Sumter Central High School, received a production job at Brose through the interview.

"It means a lot to me because I have a job right out of high school and I can help support my mother," Pickens said.

Haley Hazelrig, a senior at Brookwood High School, will start work as a patient care assistant in DCH’s pulmonary unit. She said this will be the chance to live her dream.

"I want to take care of people," Hazelrig said.

Russell Dubose, steering committee member of West Alabama Work and director of human resources at Phifer Inc., said many of the students in the audience had been actively pursued by industries to work for them.

"We have fought over you like the NFL draft," Newman said.

Students from Tuscaloosa, Bibb, Hale, Pickens, Jefferson and Shelby counties were present for the signing.

