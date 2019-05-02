The Wewahitchka Jr./Sr. High School softball team opened District 4-1A tournament play Tuesday with a 5-1 win over Bozeman at Liberty County.

Haley Guffey tossed a complete-game two-hitter for Wewahitchka (17-6), allowing an earned run while striking out 10 and walking two.

The Lady Gators scored four runs in the first and two in the second inning to take command.

Cyrina Madrid was 2 for 3 and scored twice and Savannah Lister was 3 for 3 scored and drove in a run.

Gracie Price had a two-run single, Savana Mayhann had an RBI and Katie Shealy singled.

Kristen Thompson singled and drove in a run and Aleah Wooten singled.