Mrs. Ardelle Harper of White City passed away on April 18, 2019 at the age of 94. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Roy Harper Sr. She is survived by her children Roy Harper, Jr., Runelle Montgomery, W.C. Harper and Carolyn Harper. She leaves behind numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Services were held Saturday, April 20, 2019 at White City Baptist Church with Pastor Gweynell Wilson officiating. Following the service; she was laid to rest beside her husband at Jehu Cemetery in Wewahitchka. She was known for her love of gardening, her roses and her indomitable spirit, which live on forever in the hearts of those who knew her.