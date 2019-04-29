RUSTON, La. (AP) " Students are heading back to class this morning after a tornado severely damaged parts of a public university in northern Louisiana.

Louisiana Tech University says on its Twitter feed that the school is open and classes will be held today.

The university was hit by an EF3 tornado on Thursday. The tornado was part of a system of severe weather that caused storms and tornadoes from eastern Texas into northern Louisiana.

The university says students who have extenuating circumstances that make it hard for them to return to campus should contact their professor or supervisor.

University President Les Guice says power was restored across campus late Sunday night.